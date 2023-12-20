Aid To Ukraine: Coordinator Of Poland's Special Services Sees Positive Signals From Washington

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The new government coordinator of Poland's special services, Tomasz Siemoniak, sees "signals from Washington" suggesting that the decision to allocate funds for Ukraine should be positive.

He expressed this opinion in a comment to the Polish mass media after a meeting with the chief of the CIA, William Burns, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Responding to a question on U.S. aid to Ukraine, the coordinator noted: "...Signals from Washington testify that the decision for Ukraine will be positive."

"Also, the European Union's decision a few days ago to launch accession negotiations, in particular for Ukraine, sends a good signal at the end of the year that the West will remain determined and committed (to support Ukraine - ed.)," Siemoniak said.

Head of State sees increased support for Ukraine in US as result of his recent visit

According to the official, supporting Ukraine is in Poland's national interest.

"Poland and the West should support Ukraine, which was attacked and which is fighting," the Polish politician stated.

As reported, the White House and Congress are working to reach an agreement that would provide military aid to two of the United States' allies, including Ukraine, and at the same time prevent illegal immigration across the US-Mexico border.

The US Senate extended its work schedule until the end of the year - despite the fact that the House of Representatives has already gone on Christmas vacation. Republicans are demanding that Democrats and the Biden administration introduce radical changes to the US immigration system, and refuse to support aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan until Democrats comply with their demands.

The White House said on Monday that the United States plans to allocate an additional package of defense aid by the end of the year, which will be the last under current funding, unless Congress passes new aid.

Leaders of both parties in the Senate have said that the upper chamber would not vote on a package to provide additional aid to Ukraine and strengthen US border security until early next year.

Photo: Mateusz Marek/PAP