President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Visit Shushakend Village Of Khojaly District (PHOTO)

December 20
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady
Mehriban Aliyeva visited the Khojaly district, Trend reports.
The head of state and the First Lady viewed the ancient village
of Shushakend in the district.
The village was occupied by the Armenian armed forces in 1992.
The village was cleared of separatists on September 19-20, 2023,
through local anti-terrorist measures conducted by the Azerbaijani
Army in Karabakh.
