President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Visit Shushakend Village Of Khojaly District (PHOTO)


12/20/2023 10:08:05 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. On December 20, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the Khojaly district, Trend reports.

The head of state and the First Lady viewed the ancient village of Shushakend in the district.

The village was occupied by the Armenian armed forces in 1992. The village was cleared of separatists on September 19-20, 2023, through local anti-terrorist measures conducted by the Azerbaijani Army in Karabakh.

