NEXI Expresses Its Readiness To Participate In Implementation Of Turkmenistan's Projects

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 20. Japanese
NEXI (Nippon Export and Investment Insurance) expressed its
readiness to actively participate in the implementation of
Turkmenistan's projects, Trend reports.
According to the information of the Embassy of Turkmenistan in
Tokyo, this commitment was expressed during the visit to Japan of
the Turkmen economic delegation headed by Chairman of the Board of
Directors of the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of
Turkmenistan, Rahimberdi Jepbarov.
Representatives of the agency also expressed a strong desire to
provide not only technical but also financial support for these
projects.
The parties held constructive discussions on the implementation
of various economic projects as well as actively discussed issues
related to financial support for these initiatives.
During these dialogues, a common understanding was revealed of
the importance of successful project implementation for both sides,
which underlines the readiness for mutually beneficial interaction
and deep cooperation in the fields of economics and finance.
In total, during the visit, the delegation of Turkmenistan held
14 meetings and signed three documents, which underlines the high
level of interest and willingness to cooperate on both sides.
