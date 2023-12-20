Anchore Aligns With Linux Foundation For The Dan Kohn Diversity Scholarship Fund

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Scholarships are intended to create educational opportunities and build community for underrepresented individuals in the cloud native security industry

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchore , Inc., the leading experts in modern software composition analysis and federal compliance , today announced it has aligned with the Linux Foundation to support the Dan Kohn Diversity Scholarship Fund.

Anchore will cover the 2024 costs for three diversity scholarships for attending the CloudNativeSecurityCon North America conference. These scholarships will enable underrepresented groups in technology and open source communities to attend the annual conference to advance their professional careers with new connections, build technical skills, and stay abreast of industry trends and technology.

"During this season of giving, the Anchore team is happy to align with the Linux Foundation to cover the cost of three scholarships. Everyone has their own personal journey, and we're proud to help underrepresented groups have access to this important industry event," said Saïd Ziouani, CEO of Anchore. "At the end of the day, we want to create educational and professional opportunities that enable growth in the open source community. That is our hope with these scholarships."

The CloudNativeSecurityCon North America conference is an annual event that provides a place to connect and share insights about cloud native security projects. The event offers insightful sessions by industry experts and practitioners to keep attendees informed of the latest advancements in technology, practices, and trends.

Those interested in applying for the Dan Kohn Diversity Scholarship have until January 7, 2024 to apply, more information can be found here .

