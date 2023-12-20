GNW Consulting Offers Inaugural Deep Dive Into Marketing Operations' Impact On Revenue

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GILBERT,

Ariz., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

GNW Consulting , the strategic marketing operations agency that guides companies through implementation, integration and optimization of marketing technology, today announced its inaugural examination of the state of Marketing Operations ("MOps"). Based on the firm's proprietary framework, the insights delve into the individual layers that comprise Marketing Operations, the metrics that can be captured to gauge success in each area and the overall impact that MOps has on revenue.

"Our MOps Framework was developed to help customers understand exactly how we start strategically with macro focuses and work our way inward toward micro tactics and execution," says Raja Walia, founder & chief executive officer of GNW Consulting. "After introducing our clients to the idea, we realized more B2B organizations had a need to understand the power of MOps and how it ties to revenue. As such, we're planning to update and release a new version of the Framework every year, based on changes in the landscape and new learnings. We expect this will be a valuable tool for the industry, as it has already been for our clients."

The current GNW Marketing Operations Framework includes an outer layer that deals with External/Corporate factors, like Revenue, Macro Environment, Talent and more. The next layer is all about Company Objectives, covering aspects like Pipeline Target, New Logos, Employee Retention and more. After that is the layer that centers on Marketing, encompassing pieces directly controlled by MOps (e.g. Campaigning, CRM Data, etc.) and indirectly affected by MOps (e.g. Outbound, Sales Enablement, etc.). There's also a place for elements outside of MOps. The very core of the framework gives space for Experience and Gut Feeling, both of which are critical to success.



"Raja and the GNW team are helping put structure around the strategic and critical role of Marketing Operations," said Mike Rizzo, founder and CEO of MarketingOps. "It's been a long time coming and I'm glad to see this framework come to life. I've spent over a decade in Marketing Ops and today I'm still doing the work of multiple roles. Even in my most recent roles I've found myself writing HTML and CSS for websites and emails, or coming up with campaign ideas for paid ads or webinars. These are not the jobs for a marketing ops professional and this framework will help teams better understand MOps' role in revenue."

"The role of marketing operations has evolved over the past few years," said Andrea Lechner-Becker, Marketing Strategist and Fractional CMO. "Consultancies like GNW need to promote clarity in this field and lead discussions on its value. The model's strength lies in highlighting the broader context, including time, budget, external factors, and executive input, which all shape a marketing department's decisions and actions. Operations should play a central role in making and executing these decisions to achieve goals and it's exciting to have a framework to align with."

To learn more and download the full examination of MOps' impact on revenue in 2023, please visit here .

About GNW Consulting

GNW Consulting is a strategic marketing operations agency, created to guide companies through the ever-changing landscape of marketing technology. Since its founding, the company has become known for going beyond implementation to integrating and optimizing MarTech stacks regardless of industry. To learn more, please visit .

SOURCE GNW Consulting