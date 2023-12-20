The Coretec Group To Host A Shareholder Call On January 11 To Highlight 2023 Milestones And Endurion Update

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Company will update shareholders on the latest developments of its Endurion battery program and discuss the path toward commercialization in 2024

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Coretec Group (OTCQB: CRTG), developers of silicon anode active materials for lithium-ion batteries, and cyclohexasilane (CHS) for EV, cleantech, and 3D display technology, today announced it will host a shareholder presentation and call at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, January 11, 2024, to review the Company's 2023 achievements and the commercially positive results of its 2023 Endurion full cell battery program.

2023 has been a year of exciting developments for The Coretec Group's Endurion battery program, CSpace display technology, and expansion of its corporate footprint. Some notable highlights to be discussed on the shareholder presentation and call will include:



The launch of the Company's Endurion Partner Development Program , a commercial initiative that aims to solicit stakeholders up and down the battery and energy storage value chain(s) to participate in the development of the Company's proprietary silicon anode battery materials technology.

The continued successes in Endurion battery include full cell development and commercially favorable results.

The Company filed a provisional patent for the development of proprietary artificial solid electrolyte interfaces (SEI) capable of extending the cycle life and increasing the technical capabilities of silicon-based anodes for lithium-ion batteries.

The research partnership between The Coretec Group and The University of Adelaide on the Company's CSpace 3D volumetric display technology was selected for presentation at the 2024 SPIE Photonics West Conference on January 30, 2024. Coretec leadership launched a new series of virtual expert panel discussions , where thought leaders from across the battery industry weighed in and discussed the biggest issues and most promising opportunities facing the battery industry, for the viewing benefit of fellow industry players and interested media figures.



“2023 was arguably the most important yet for Coretec, as we engaged with industry-leading potential customers and partners for 2024 about our Endurion program while making significant progress in the lab for our proprietary technology,” said Matthew Kappers , CEO of The Coretec Group.“In addition to the major milestones we reached, we also had team members liaise with fellow industry players, and visit other battery labs to learn and improve our innovation processes. This constant state of learning and improvement allowed us to make major progress on not just our Endurion program, but across the technologies in Coretec's portfolio, notably our 3D display technology. We're excited to discuss these updates along with what's to come in 2024, maintaining our long-term commercialization goals that we believe will realize shareholder value.”

The Company will provide call access information via press release, our corporate and investor websites, and social media in advance of the shareholder call and presentation. Please follow on X (formerly Twitter) at @CoretecGroupInc or the Company's LinkedIn page .

About The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group, Inc. is an Ann Arbor, Michigan-based developer of engineered silicon and is using its expertise to develop silicon anodes for lithium-ion batteries that will charge faster and last longer. This program is called Endurion. Silicon has the theoretical ability to hold up to 10x the amount of lithium-ions as compared to traditional graphite. Through its proprietary micron and nanoparticle approach, Endurion is loading silicon into the battery anode. A modest increase in silicon will be a game changer that will revolutionize the EV market as well as other energy storage applications.

Additionally, the Company is using its engineered silicon to develop a portfolio of other energy-focused products, including solid-state lighting (LEDs), semiconductors, and printable electronics. Coretec continues to develop CSpace, its 3D volumetric display technology with a wide array of applications including medical imaging, automotive, and others.

For more information, please visit thecoretecgroup .

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that relate to The Coretec Group's expectations with regard to the future impact on the Company's results from operations are forward-looking statements and may involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control. Such risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Since the information in this press release may contain statements that involve risk and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the Company's actual results may differ materially from expected results. We make no commitment to disclose any subsequent revisions to forward-looking statements. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity.

