ARC And Air Canada Implement NDC With ARC Direct Connect

ARLINGTON, VA., Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC) is pleased to announce the completion of Air Canada's New Distribution Capability (NDC) integration with the ARC Direct Connect program. This partnership enables Air Canada to offer richer content and detailed information through its booking platforms for corporate travel buyers and travel agencies while providing a consistent settlement experience through ARC's trusted platform.

“This integration is critical to our NDC journey, enabling us to expand our NDC program benefits and features to our joint agency network and customers in the U.S. market,” said Lisa Pierce, vice president of global sales and Air Canada Vacations.“ARC-accredited agencies now have multiple options to access the full range of Air Canada's content and services connecting directly to our NDC platform through a certified aggregator or a GDS. This offers the full suite of capabilities and payment options to service our mutual customers in the channel of their choice.”

“We're thrilled to welcome Air Canada to the ARC Direct Connect program and help them transform how they communicate with travel agencies and travel managers,” said Paige Blunt, senior manager of Direct Connect and ONE Order at ARC.“ARC Direct Connect will help differentiate Air Canada's products and create a more consistent shopping experience across channels with access to content previously only available in the airline's direct channel.”

Introduced in 2018, ARC Direct Connect gives airlines the flexibility to implement distribution strategies that best suit their needs and manage travel agency partnerships.

About ARC:

ARC accelerates the growth of global air travel by delivering forward-looking travel data, flexible distribution services and other innovative industry solutions. We are a leading travel intelligence company that possesses the world's largest, most comprehensive global airline ticket dataset, including more than 15 billion passenger flights representing 490 airlines and 230 countries and territories. Our solutions and expertise strengthen economies and enrich lives by connecting stakeholders across the travel ecosystem. For more information, visit arccorp .

About Air Canada:

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada aims to achieve an ambitious net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the US.

