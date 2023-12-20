Interior Min. Congratulates Kuwait Amir On Assuming Office

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Wednesday congratulated His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on assuming office.

In a statement, the Ministry's relations and media department said that Sheikh Talal conveyed the greetings and congratulations on behalf of himself and all Interior Ministry personnel.

Sheikh Talal spoke of His Highness' the Amir prosperous journey calling it a source of pride for all, as he also beseeched Allah to support the Amir in his endeavors towards further progress, prosperity and growth.

The interior ministry personnel shall remain a sturdy fort ahead of all who try to tamper with the nation's security, underscored Sheikh Talal. (end)

