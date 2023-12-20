AC55ID Launches Online Music Marketplace And Hub, Fostering A Fair Ecosystem For Independent Artists And Labels

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bandcamp alternative is launching with a special complimentary one-month early access subscription offer with code AC55ID1

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- AC55ID today announced that it has launched its online music marketplace and hub with the goal of fostering a fair ecosystem for independent electronic music artists and labels. The Bandcamp alternative, which runs on an affordable subscription model, provides members with free use of its dedicated fulfilment center, which streamlines the processing and shipping of vinyl and merchandise, inclusive of dedicated customer support. AC55ID shows its commitment by ensuring that artists retain 100% of their earnings from digital and physical sales through its marketplace, with AC55ID taking 0%.The company also announced a special offer for early access. Subscribers who sign up before December 31 will get a complimentary one-month by using code AC55ID1. Members will receive immediate access to AC55ID's On Demand Vinyl pressing service, which empowers artists to initiate fan-powered campaigns with a risk-free, zero-waste vinyl pressing option.“We were inspired by the success of Bandcamp Fridays, where the first Friday of each month saw Bandcamp waiving its revenue share,” explained James, CEO of AC55ID.“We've taken this idea a step further by guaranteeing artists and labels an unprecedented 100% of their earnings consistently. Our pledge covers all digital and physical sales through its marketplace, aiming to foster a fairer ecosystem for independent creators. At AC55ID, it's Bandcamp Friday every day.”Placing an emphasis on accessibility, AC55ID delivers an economical monthly subscription model. Subscribers pay a $29 monthly label subscription that includes unlimited artists. In contrast, Bandcamp charges $50 per month for unlimited artist accounts. This cost-effective strategy not only proves advantageous for artists and labels but is also enhanced by AC55ID's unique complimentary fulfilment center.Other subscriber benefits include full pricing and quantity control, physical and merchandise fulfillment, event schedule displays, and unlimited redownloads of music purchases. The marketplace utilizes blockchain technology, leveraging the power of secure smart contracts to guarantee that all transactions on the platform are transparent, secure, and immutable.Realizing the company's commitment to sustainable vinyl pressing, AC55ID's On-Demand Vinyl Pressing enables fan-powered campaigns with a progressive solution that minimizes waste. Customers also have the choice of Bio Vinyl, a bio-based petroleum-free PVC sourced from cooking oil or industrial exhaust gases.AC55ID was founded by a tight-knit team of tech geeks, artists, musicians, and developers who thrive in exploring what's beyond the box. They are dedicated to growing the AC55ID community with an interest in creating a fair ecosystem for independent artists and labels through innovation and collaboration.For more information, visitEND# # #

