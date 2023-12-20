RICHTON PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Linda Jernigan Missions (LJM) gives free Christmas Toys to John Hay Community Academy Grades K through 8th.Linda Jernigan Missions (LJM) is a mobile community outreach organization that will distribute Christmas toys to the students of John Hay Community Academy, 1018 N. Laramie, Chicago, IL (West Side), Wednesday, December 20, 2023, 10am-1:30pm. Linda Jernigan Missions (LJM) volunteers will partner with John Hay Academy alum, Ms. Linda to distribute multiple gifts to each student."It's an honor to serve the community,'' states Ms. Linda Jernigan, M.A., Executive Director and Founder of Linda Jernigan Missions (LJM)."On a mission to change the world, one person at a time."Sent From:Linda Jernigan Missions (LJM)22332 Governors Highway Unit 612Richton Park, IL 6047112/19/2023

