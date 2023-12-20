Ingentive Acquires Software Solved Ltd.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ITX facilitates transaction

LONDON, ENGLAND, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Ingentive has announced the acquisition of the business and certain assets of Software Solved , Ltd., a leading UK-based digital transformation specialist. Known for its expertise in Pro Code and Big Data solutions, predominantly using Microsoft technology, Software Solved is set to bring a new dimension to Ingentive's existing capabilities.

The transaction was facilitated by IT ExchangeNet , a global leader in smaller mid-market mergers and acquisitions focusing on MSPs, MSSPs, Cloud, and IT & Infrastructure Solution Providers.

Andrea Bright, CEO of Ingentive, said“We've worked with IT ExchangeNet for nearly a decade. Leveraging AI and data science, they have created one of the most comprehensive networks of buyers and sellers in the IT sector. This deal brings together Ingentive's strengths in Low Code, Modern Work, Security, AI, and Cloud capabilities with Software Solved's specialised Pro Code, Big Data, and AI expertise. This synergy is pivotal in fortifying our position as a comprehensive digital transformation partner.”

Gareth Mapp added,“Bringing together our businesses is a natural progression. Andrea's leadership and the collective experience of her team will be instrumental in driving the growth of our combined enterprise to new heights.”

As part of this acquisition, Thomas Coles, Chairman and Founder of Software Solved, Matt Portt, CFO and Chris Rhodes, NED will be stepping down. Gareth Mapp, the acting CEO and CRO of Software Solved, will join Ingentive's leadership team, leading the Pro Code and Big Data sales division. The deal was supported by Ben Jones and Raj Mittal from specialist business advisory firm FRP as Joint Administrators of Software Solved Ltd through a pre-pack transaction.

As Ingentive and Software Solved Ltd. move forward together, they will continue to focus on helping customers succeed by utilizing the full potential of Microsoft's business applications, deploying Azure, and navigating Microsoft Modern Workplace and Cyber Security. The integration of Software Solved Ltd. into Ingentive's existing portfolio will offer clients even greater value and a more comprehensive range of Microsoft solutions to meet their ever-evolving needs.

About Software Solved Ltd.:

Software Solved is a software company that provides custom software and data solutions. They specialize in digital transformation, custom software development, and data. They have been in the custom software and data industry for 25 years.

About Ingentive:

Headquartered in London, England, Ingentive is focused on digital transformations that provide rapid solutions to big problems. Deep capabilities include Low Code technology such as Microsoft Power Platform plus Data, Analytics, AI, Modern Workplace technology, Cloud and Security.

About ITX:

IT ExchangeNet brings together buyers and sellers of IT services companies. Founded in 1998, the firm owns an AI-powered buyer network of more than 85,000 global IT decision-makers. IT ExchangeNet focuses on smaller mid-market IT businesses in the following segments: MSPs, MSSPs, Cloud, and IT & Infrastructure Solution Providers.



