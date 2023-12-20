International Responsible Investors network (IRIN'23): IICSR Group correlates Responsible Investments with ESG

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Harsha S, Managing Director IICSR GroupDELHI, INDIA, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The total amount of foreign direct investments (FDI) is $224.2 bn US dollars in the ASEAN countries ( ) with Total FDI inflows in India in the FY 22-23, $70.97 Bn and total FDI equity inflows stands at $46.03 Bn. Mauritius (24%), Singapore (23%), USA (9%), Netherland (7%) and Japan (6%) which emerge as the top 5 countries for FDI equity inflows into India FY 2022-23 ( ). The amount of FDI received by the USA has increased from $216.8 billion in 2021 to $5.25 trillion at the end of 2022 ( )The global investment community has started emphasizing on ESG reports from the mainstream companies which is an important criteria for investments. Although many companies find a gray area in understanding and integrating ESG in their operations, there is a light in the dark tunnel with knowledge. Many education institutes are organizing short term certification courses including IICSR Group which has launched its 3rd batch of Masters in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) accredited by the American Council of training and development (ACTD). It has been offered to the Southeast Asian nations corporate executives to upskill themselves to match the investors requirements.International Responsible Investors network (IRIN'23) was organized by IICSR group powered by MEPSC (A sector skills council under Ministry of skills development and entrepreneurship - Government of India). The event marks the presentations given by the participants in ESG, CSR and Sustainability course and induction of new students. The event was graced by M Srinivas, Director AIMS, Chief guest and Rajesh Srivastava, Chairman Prowess Advisors, Guest of Honor. It also had presence of industry veterans as jury members such as Dr K K Upadhyay, Chairperson BIMTECH CSR and Sustainability, Mr Praveen Karn, Group Head CSR MINDA Corp, Nitin Mishra, Lead Corporate Sustainability Havells India, Santosh Saha, BD MEPSC, R Vidyanath, Director and expert faculty IICSR GroupAccording to the recent studies, ESG leaders had annual returns of 12.9% vs 8.6% for laggards ( ). Reports say that corporations are put under duress by investors and regulatory authorities to integrate and report on their ESG and CSR activities. To bolster the environmental initiatives in the USA, Governor Newsom of California has signed the Voluntary Carbon Market Disclosures Act (VCMDA or AB 1305), a law intended to combat“greenwashing” by requiring disclosure on net zero, carbon neutrality and emissions reduction claims, as well as voluntary carbon offsets purchased, used, marketed or sold in California.Understanding the criticality of the need to learn on Net zero, ESG and allied areas, IICSR is set to launch several self-paced, hybrid, in person and live online courses from 2024 for corporations in Northern Americas and continue its foray in South East Asia. IICSR Group has also ventured into green jobs and aims to fulfill the market requirements for the same in the upcoming year. In order to build a community it organizes Sustainability dialogues across the globe.Some of the upcoming sessions:Certified Carbon markets and GHG accounting practitionerCertified Carbon Markets expertCertified ESG framework developersCertified practitioner - Integrate ESG in IT and pharma industriesUSA laws and regulations for climate change and CSR.Certified Carbon markets experts and others available on iicsronlineinstitute.

