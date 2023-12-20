Urtopia Fusion Ebike Honored With CES 2024 INNOVATION AWARD - Like“JARVIS” On Two Wheels

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Ultimate AI Companion, Coach, and Assistant for Aspiring "Iron Man" Riders

UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Urtopia , a trailblazer in the world of smart mobility, is proud to announce that its masterpiece Urtopia Fusion Ebike has been selected as an Honoree of the CES 2024 INNOVATION AWARD. This prestigious accolade recognizes its outstanding innovation, design, and performance, positioning Urtopia as a revolutionary force in the realm of smart e-bikes.The Urtopia Fusion is not just an electric bike; it is a visionary solution for the future of urban commuting, designed by Hartmut Esslinger, the founder of Frog Design and the mastermind behind Apple's iconic Snow White design concept. This acknowledgment from CES undoubtedly marks a significant milestone for Urtopia.In CES 2024, Urtopia will proudly introduce itself as the“JARVIS” of the biking world, offering riders the chance to embody their inner "Iron Man." Following the successful integration of ChatGPT in June 2023, Urtopia continues to redefine the biking landscape, becoming the foremost AI companion, coach, and assistant for those seeking an exhilarating and intelligent journey.More than Just Voice Commands: The Urtopia and ChatGPT SynergyPrepare to step into the shoes of "Iron Man" as Urtopia pioneers seamless interaction between riders and ChatGPT. Urtopia's integration with ChatGPT takes voice commands to a new level, offering riders a plethora of possibilities. The combination of Urtopia's autonomous connectivity and ChatGPT's conversational abilities transforms the biking experience into a dynamic dialogue. Cyclists can now explore new routes, get real-time information, and even engage in entertaining conversations, making every ride a unique and personalized adventure.Urtopia smart ring, Intelligent Connectivity, and Health InsightsBeyond the ebike, Urtopia is expanding its intelligent hardware ecosystem to include a range of devices designed to enhance the overall biking experience. These include innovative wearables, such as Urtopia's intelligent ring, combined with its autonomous connectivity, creates a seamless ecosystem for riders. Urtopia goes beyond the ordinary with intelligent rings designed to monitor users' sleep patterns and physical activities. It seamlessly synchronizes heart rate data obtained from the intelligent ring with the e-bike's motor assistance system. This allows Urtopia riders to receive optimal support and assistance based on their previous exercise and sleep patterns, ensuring a personalized and efficient workout routine to achieve the ideal exercise and heart rate levels. This data is harnessed by an AI health coach, transforming Urtopia into more than just a bike; it's a holistic wellness partner, offering tailored guidance for a healthier lifestyle, just like the support "Iron Man" receives from“JARVIS”.Connect WITHOUT the Smartphone: A Revolution in BikingUrtopia stands at the forefront of intelligence in e-biking, introducing a paradigm shift with its JARVIS-like capabilities. The advanced control system, IoT integration, and now, autonomous connectivity via an embedded eSIM card, ensure that Urtopia is always connected. Bid farewell to the smartphone dependency as Urtopia pioneers autonomous connectivity. With the removal of the smartphone from the equation, riders experience unparalleled freedom while maintaining a heightened level of intelligence. This move allows riders to unleash the full potential of their Urtopia bike while maintaining a smartphone-free riding experience, heralding a new era of intelligent, superhero-like biking adventures.Urtopia's Vision: Your JARVIS on Two WheelsUrtopia isn't merely a bike; it's your personal“JARVIS”, AI companion, coach, and assistant, all in one. Urtopia invites riders to embark on a journey where every pedal stroke transforms them into their version of "Iron Man" – equipped with an intelligent companion, a coach, and a devoted assistant.Demo Video:About Urtopia:Urtopia was founded by a group of passionate cycling fans and top engineers graduated from MIT, UMN, Cornell, and CMU. We share a vision that technology can do good to both people's life and the planet. We are committed to putting users first, and to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower everybody to live life to the fullest.For media inquiries, please contact:...

