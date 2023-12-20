Livia Bar And Grill Brings A Taste Of Italy To Downtown Fort Lauderdale

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Flagler Village Art District Welcomes the Arrival of Exquisite Italian Cuisine

FORT LAUDERDALE , FLORIDA, UNITED STATES , December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Downtown Fort Lauderdale is set to become home to a new culinary gem with the grand opening of Livia Bar and Grill in the vibrant Flagler Village Art District . Renowned for its authentic Italian flavors and chic atmosphere, Livia Bar and Grill promises to deliver a high-quality dining experience in the heart of the city.Situated at 500 N Andrews in Fort Lauderdale. Livia Bar and Grill welcomes guests to indulge in a mouthwatering menu featuring a range of delectable appetizers and classic Italian entrées. The culinary journey begins with must-try starters like the indulgent Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes and the flavorful Sunday Sauce Meatballs, setting the stage for an unforgettable dining experience.Livia Bar and Grill takes pride in offering an extensive selection of classic Italian dishes , including the rich and creamy Rigatoni Mezza alla Vodka and the timeless Spaghetti Carbonara. Each dish is carefully crafted using the finest ingredients, ensuring an authentic and satisfying taste that transports diners straight to Italy.Complementing the exceptional cuisine is a full bar featuring exquisitely crafted cocktails. From traditional favorites to innovative concoctions, Livia Bar and Grill offers a diverse drink menu to suit every palate. The bar staff, trained in the art of mixology, will take guests on a journey through Italian-inspired beverages that perfectly complement the culinary offerings.As the year draws to a close, Livia Bar and Grill invites the community to celebrate New Year's Eve in style. The restaurant is now accepting reservations for a night of festivity, featuring a live DJ and a champagne toast to ring in the new year with flair. Guests can expect an unforgettable evening of delicious food, exceptional drinks, and lively entertainment.Livia Bar and Grill is not just a restaurant; it's an experience that combines the rich tapestry of Italian cuisine with the vibrant energy of downtown Fort Lauderdale. Whether you're a local food enthusiast or a visitor looking for a taste of Italy, Livia Bar and Grill promises to be a destination that captivates the senses.For reservations please visit our website.

