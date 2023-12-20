VIPC Awards CCF Grant To Upbrains AI For Reimagined Customer Care Tool Using AI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Supporting development and commercialization of innovative AI solution for improved customer care platform for finance industry.

- Dr. Hamid Motahari Nezhad, AI Founder and CEO

RICHMOND, VIRIGNIA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC ) today announced that UpBrains AI, Inc. has been awarded a Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF ) grant for $100,000. VIPC's CCF programs have distributed more than $54 million to Virginia-based startups, entrepreneurs, and university-based inventors since 2012 in support of critical early technology testing and market validation efforts.

UpBrains AI is disrupting the traditional approach to customer care with a reinvented, AI-first approach. The Reston, Va.-based company offers an innovative no-code customer service tool featuring an AI-driven agent capable of handling complex customer interactions. The generative AI-powered tool, dubbed Copilot, can understand financial and transactional documents and automate customer service workflows for financial and accounting teams, enabling them to focus on higher value customer-facing operations. Specifically, Copilot automates common tasks such as information extraction and data entry for complex documents, responses to customer requests, and other data-centric efforts. All the while, the customer experience is forefront, as UpBrains AI's technology helps to significantly uplift customer satisfaction and operational excellence and boost employee productivity. CCF funding will allow UpBrains AI to scale through customer pilots with mid-size businesses and accelerate go-to-market activities.

“Over the last decades, the business world has turned into a complex environment for both customer and employees, with a myriad of purpose-built tools that do not talk to each other,” said UpBrains AI Founder and CEO, Dr. Hamid Motahari Nezhad.“UpBrains AI is at the forefront of an AI-driven customer care revolution. We have a unique approach to leverage AI to simplify the business world and deliver a superior experience to both customers and employees, improving human productivity and bringing back the focus on human values.”

“CCF is always in search of disruptive technologies that provide new and improved ways to solve problems,” said Jeanette Townsend, VIPC's Director of Private Sector Grants.“UpBrains AI has developed a way for businesses to effortlessly serve customers with an AI-first approach and CCF is pleased to support them in transitioning their minimal viable product to one that is production-ready.”

About UpBrains AI

UpBrains AI Inc. is an AI company that brings the power of Generative AI to finance teams within small-to-medium organizations to help them offer a superb customer experience. Our innovative AI encompasses conversations skills, document AI skills, and workflow automation with AI, all culminating in an unparalleled, modern, and deeply personalized customer experience. UpBrains AI is headquartered in Northern Virginia and was founded by a small team of AI scientists and engineers who have a passion to turn the business world into a better place with AI.

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

VIPC: Connecting innovators with opportunities. As the nonprofit operations arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), VIPC is the commercialization and seed stage economic development driver in the Commonwealth that leads funding, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to support Virginia's innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, and market development strategies. VIPC collaborates with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia's economy.

Programs include: Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | VVP Fund of Funds (SSBCI) | Virginia Founders Fund (VFF) | Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Petersburg Founders Fund (PFF) | Smart Communities | The Virginia Smart Community Testbed | The Virginia Unmanned Systems Center | Virginia Advanced Air Mobility Alliance (VAAMA) | The Public Safety Innovation Center | Entrepreneurial Ecosystems | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. For more information, please visit . Follow VIPC on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and LinkedIn.

About the Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF)

VIPC's Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) accepts applications and awards funding on a rolling basis to Virginia's small businesses and university-based innovators. For Virginia's private sector community, the competitive grant program seeks high-potential Virginia-based for-profit technology companies at the early stage of commercialization and provides grants up to $100,000. The grants support early technology and market validation efforts such as the development of prototypes or minimum viable products (MVPs), customer pilots, and intellectual property protection. For more information on funding opportunities and eligibility requirements, or to apply, visit the CCF pages from .

Angela Costello, Vice President of Communications

Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn