Qatar-Indonesia 2023 Year Of Culture Wraps Up, Leaves Lasting Legacy Of Cooperation Across Travel, Tourism And Creative Industries

Qatar-Indonesia 2023 Year of Culture will soon come to an end, leaving an indelible mark on the cultural landscape of both nations. A joint 12-month endeavor, the Year of Culture sought to deepen the understanding of Qatar as a hub for arts and culture, tourism, education, and sports while celebrating the unique aspects of Indonesian culture and fostering sustainable partnerships through more than 50 programs across Qatar and Indonesia. Years of Culture is an annual partnership between Qatar and other nations that gives people an opportunity to explore each other's way of life, traditions, and achievements.

"Dialogue of Papers" collaboration between Qatari artist Yousef Ahmad and Indonesian artist Widi Pangestu Sugiono

"Growing Kopi, Drinking Qahwa; Stories of Coffee in Qatar and Indonesia' exhibition open at the National Museum of Qatar.

"Years of Culture believes that creative industries, social development, innovation, and cultural heritage are all cultural elements that shape the character of a nation and form the basis of Years of Culture programming. The incredible support we received from Years of Culture partners, the Years of Culture Organizing Committee, and the governments of both countries helped bring these pillars to life for the people of Qatar and Indonesia, making Qatar-Indonesia 2023 the model for successful future collaborations," said Years of Culture Spokesperson and Legacy Coordinator Aljazi Al Khayareen.

Programs, Events, and Exchanges

The year kicked off with a grand reception at the Museum of Islamic Art, showcasing Indonesia's rich history through artifacts in newly dedicated galleries focusing on Southeast Asia. Culinary journeys during Ramadan, a special theatrical presentation at the Katara Opera House, and a student volunteer initiative with the Education Above All Foundation highlighted the diverse range of activities.

In Indonesia, participants from both nations joined the CultuRide cycling tour to Borobudur, celebrating shared passions for sports. An extensive Culinary Journey saw Qatari chefs exploring Indonesia's gastronomy, culminating at the Ubud Food Festival.

The Photography Journey, the Years of Culture's longest-running exchange program, captured fading traditions through the photographers' lens. Hands-on workshops brought Indonesian craftspeople to Qatar, showcasing expertise in batik-making, straw-puppet-making, pottery, and the Tari Merak traditional dance.

Exhibitions and Collaborations

A coffee exhibition, "Growing Kopi, Drinking Qahwa," at the National Museum of Qatar, was created in collaboration with the National Museum of Indonesia and explored the shared appreciation for hospitality and coffee rituals. The exhibition is open now through February 17, 2024. Additionally, the "Dialogue of Papers" collaboration between Qatari artist Yousef Ahmad and Indonesian artist Widi Pangestu Sugiono showcased the ability of humans to adapt and thrive in distinct environments through intricate paper art.

International Volunteerism and Education

The Qatar-Indonesia 2023 Year of Culture marked Qatar Museums' first international volunteer trip to SMKN 1 ROTA BAYAT School in Yogyakarta, offering workshops on digital marketing, photography, event management, and cultural exchange.

Looking Ahead

The success of the Qatar-Indonesia 2023 Year of Culture serves as a testament to the power of cultural exchange and collaboration. Participating in this year's programs opened new avenues for artistic expression for many creatives in Qatar and Indonesia and strengthened the bonds of friendship between Qatar and Indonesia, which will continue through legacy initiatives and ongoing cooperation in the realms of travel, tourism, creative industries, and others in the years to come.

About Years of Culture

Culture is one of the most effective tools to bring people closer together, encourage dialogue, and deepen understanding between nations.



Though formal programming lasts only one year, the ties of friendship that are strengthened and formed are long-lasting.



Qatar-Indonesia 2023 Year of Culture has been developed in collaboration with leading organizations in Qatar, including Doha Film Institute, Education Above All, Katara Cultural Village, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Qatar Charity, Qatar Cycling Federation, Qatar Foundation, Qatar Museums, Qatar National Library, Qatar Tourism, with assistance from the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology of the Republic of Indonesia, Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Qatar and the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Indonesia.

Previous Years of Culture have included: Qatar-Japan 2012, Qatar-UK 2013, Qatar-Brazil 2014, Qatar-Türkiye 2015, Qatar-China 2016, Qatar-Germany 2017, Qatar-Russia 2018, Qatar-India 2019, Qatar-France 2020, Qatar-USA 2021, and Qatar-MENASA 2022.



Past sponsors include Qatar Airways, Vodafone, Qatar Gas, Shell, Ooredoo, Shangri-La Hotel and Resorts, Lulu Group International, Qatar Financial Centre, Qatar Petroleum, and ExxonMobil.



