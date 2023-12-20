Associa Vendor Agreement With Greencrown Energy & Water Ensures Access To Cutting-Edge Water Consumption Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa , the community management industry's largest company, has signed a vendor agreement with Greencrown Energy & Water to provide Associa-managed communities with access to revolutionary water conservation technology that can help them save 12-20% on water and sewer costs. Greencrown's highly flexible system is designed to reduce water consumption throughout an entire system without adverse effects on water pressure. Average cost savings for building owners and operators is 14.5%, with an average Return-On-Investment period of under three years.

Greencrown develops, designs, engineers, and installs water conservation, filtration, and disinfection systems for the private sector, municipalities and state and federal government entities. The company takes pride in its continued commitment to conservation and recycling, along with the reuse and recovery of mineral resources for the betterment of the environment. Collectively, it has saved organizations of all sizes more than one-billion gallons of water globally.

"We're excited to announce our partnership with Associa, aimed at making a meaningful impact on water conservation within their managed communities,” said Paul Errigo, CEO of Greencrown Energy & Water.“By joining forces, we're dedicated to implementing water-efficient solutions that not only reduce costs for property owners, but also contribute to the responsible stewardship of our precious water resources."

“We are pleased to partner with an organization that is similarly focused on environmental stewardship, conservation and recycling,” said Associa Senior Vice President Ron Duprey, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®.“By focusing on the reuse and sustainability of a natural resource that many take for granted, we are able to continue improving quality of life in the communities we serve.”

About GreencrownTM Energy & Water:

GreencrownTM Energy & Water is a leading provider of comprehensive energy and water management solutions. With a focus on sustainability and innovation, GreencrownTM helps businesses reduce their environmental impact while optimizing operational efficiency. Their services span energy procurement, risk management, renewables, and water conservation. For more information, visit .

About Associa

With more than 275 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 6.5 million residents worldwide. Our 14,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 44 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit .

Stay Connected

