Byteex Introduces Personalized Video Email Communication For Ecommerce Companies And Their Customers

Advanced technology uses AI to enhance connections and trust between retailers and their customers

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Byteex, a dynamic company specializing in the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and eCommerce, today announced a new AI-driven offering that personalizes video emails within the online retail space. The new AI tool is poised to transform eCommerce merchant interactions with customers through video communication. Byteex is a preferred agency for Shopify owners looking to expand their customer bases and capture a larger segment of the online retail market.“Our primary focus is to harness the power of AI to enhance online retail experiences,” said Vlad Galaidenco, CEO and founder of Byteex.“We are a full-service agency that is changing the game in eCommerce with AI-powered solutions. We can be your full-service partner, supporting your customer engagement and online success. With our technology, communication between you and your customer becomes efficient, personalized, and user-friendly.”Galaidenco explained,“Online retailers now have a fresh way to connect with their customers. These videos using AI can address customers by their names, providing a highly individualized experience.” Byteex's bespoke, agile technology also adapts to a menu of various customer interactions, which in turn ensures relevant and engaging content.Byteex is the agency of choice for eCommerce merchants seeking to leverage AI for growth. The agency is focused on accelerating its customers' growth with creative and actionable solutions. Byteex offers search engine marketing, pay-per-click (PPC) services, and e-commerce development, along with UI/UX design and AI and machine learning (ML) development. The agency is renowned for creating effective targeted campaigns and keyword optimization strategies. In eCommerce, Byteex has the ability to manage multiple storefronts and design headless deployments that deliver efficiency and speed.For more information visitEND###

