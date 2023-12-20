Maratha Quotas Row: Cong Accuses CM Shinde Of Reading Out Speech 'Drafted' By BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) Nagpur, Dec 20 (IANS) Reiterating that a caste-based Census is the sole solution to the demands for reservation by various communities, the Maharashtra Congress on Wednesday accused Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for reading out a speech on Maratha quotas which was 'drafted' by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Maharashtra unit Congress President Nana Patole told media-persons that his party and the Opposition had submitted their views in the legislature "but the BJP-RSS are against a caste-based Census as they want to end reservation" in the country.

"The CM's speech on (Maratha) reservations on Tuesday was prepared by the BJP-RSS which are opposed to caste-wise Census. The government should conduct such a Census to ensure justice is given to all the deprived communities seeking quotas," demanded Patole.

He pointed out that the CM had also stated in the legislature how several castes and communities are seeking quotas for which agitations are being held and they deserve the reservation.

When the government is seized of the problem, then what is hindering them from carrying out a caste-based Census which will give a clear picture on the quotas issue which is rocking Maharashtra since the past five months, he added.

