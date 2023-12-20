Najjar: Jordan Enjoys Tolerance Under King's Leadership

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 20 (Petra) - Minister of Culture, Haifa Najjar, said Jordan was and still a beacon of tolerance and justice under the Hashemite leadership, who consolidated values of mutual respect, equality, and spirit of brotherhood.The minister's made the remarks in her lecture, entitled "Arab-Islamic Initiatives in Communication with Others, Amman Message as a Model," during her participation in the 11th session of the Islamic Heritage Committee, organized by the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO), which concluded its activities Tuesday in Morocco.According to a Culture Ministry statement on Wednesday, Najjar added that Jordan maintained a "positive and effective" manner towards Arab and Islamic issues, adding that His Majesty King Abdullah II assumed the honor of the Hashemite custodianship over Jerusalem's Islamic and Christian holy sites.During the session's meetings, Najjar said Jordan's leadership and people, based on their Arab, Islamic, and humanitarian values, support Arab countries' issues, especially the Palestinian cause.Jordan, she noted, expressed its position in supporting Gaza people, stop Israeli aggression and take a position to halt killing of civilians, adding that the Kingdom's position is "clear and will not abandon its national constants."Additionally, Najjar referred to the King's initiative in issuing Amman Message in 2004, which represents human brotherhood and carries Islamic lofty principles and values of peace, justice, and social solidarity.