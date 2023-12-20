King Reiterates To UK Foreign Secretary Need For Immediate Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 20 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday received UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Cameron for a meeting attended by Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II.According to a royal court statement, His Majesty reiterated the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the protection of civilians, calling on the international community to pressure Israel to stop its war on the Strip.The King said the continuation of the Israeli aggression on Gaza has exacerbated the humanitarian crisis, which demands international action to move urgently to deliver sufficient and sustainable aid.His Majesty warned against the continuation of the disruption of basic services in the Strip, such as fuel, electricity, water, and medicine, adding that targeting vital institutions in unacceptable.The King reiterated Jordan's rejection of any attempts to displace Gazans internally or outside the Strip, which violates international laws and would ignite further conflict in the region.Meanwhile, the King and Secretary Cameron discussed bilateral relations, highlighting the need to expand cooperation in various fields, in service of the two countries.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, the UK secretary's accompanying delegation, and the UK Ambassador to Jordan Philip Hall attended the meeting.