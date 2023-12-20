House Speaker Urges European Parliament To Support King's Efforts To Stop Israeli War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 20 (Petra) -- The Speaker of the Lower House, Ahmed Safadi, Wednesday said the region "will not enjoy security and stability without a comprehensive and just solution to the Palestinian issue that meets the demands of the brothers to establish their independent state."In a meeting with a European Parliamentary delegation in Amman, Safadi said the Israeli war on Gaza requires a "firm" international action to stop the "crimes against civilians," adding that Jordan believes in the necessity of a political solution based on the two-state solution to end the conflict.He added that reoccupying parts of Gaza, establishing buffer zones there or displacing its people "is unacceptable and constitutes an attack on Palestinian rights. We must realise the importance of His Majesty the King's speech when he stressed the importance of the territorial integrity of Palestine and that Gaza must not be separated from the rest of the Palestinian territories."He called for support for the King's efforts to stop the war and advance a political solution that guarantees the historical and legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.He said, "Friends in the European Parliament must be aware of the dangers that His Majesty the King warned of in denting Palestinian rights and the continuation of the war on civilians in Gaza as this would lead to the conflict moving and expanding into a long-lasting disaster for the entire region," calling for the delivery of medical and food aid to the besieged enclave.Safadi noted the challenges facing Jordan as a result of the waves of refugees "and what our armed forces are doing to protect the borders against gangs and militias that are trying to smuggle drugs and weapons."He urged the international community to adhere to its moral and humanitarian pledges towards the countries hosting refugees and support and assist Jordan's efforts in its war on drugs.Chairman of the Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee, Khaldoun Hina, discussed the "need" to stop the Israeli war on Gaza, calling for more efforts to end the conflict in the region and bring urgent aid to the Palestinians in Gaza.