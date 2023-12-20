               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Israeli Warplanes Kill 4 Palestinian Civilians Injures Scores In Southern Gaza


12/20/2023 9:38:21 AM

Gaza, December 20 (Petra) -- Israeli warplanes Wednesday killed four Palestinian civilians and injured tens more after targeting two houses and a mosque in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.
The Health Ministry in Gaza stated that the Israeli strikes that targeted a mosque in the vicinity of the Kuwait Hospital in Rafah killed and injured many who are still missing.

