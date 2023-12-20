Israeli Warplanes Kill 4 Palestinian Civilians Injures Scores In Southern Gaza

Gaza, December 20 (Petra) -- Israeli warplanes Wednesday killed four Palestinian civilians and injured tens more after targeting two houses and a mosque in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.The Health Ministry in Gaza stated that the Israeli strikes that targeted a mosque in the vicinity of the Kuwait Hospital in Rafah killed and injured many who are still missing.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.