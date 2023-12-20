University Of Jordan, GOSCAN Sign Agreement To Implement Research Industrial Project

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 20 (Petra) - Industrial Research and Development Fund (IRDF), affiliated with Higher Council For Science And Technology (HCST), on Wednesday signed an agreement with University of Jordan (UJ) and Sesame Fields Food Industries Company (GOSCAN) to support implementation of the research project: "Study of Improving Formulations and Manufacturing Factors Affecting Quality Characteristics of Tahini Produced from Sesame Seeds."The agreement was signed by HCST Secretary-General Dr. Mashhour Rifai, Dean of UJ Scientific Research, Dr. Amira Masri, and GOSCAN General Manager, Tamim Qasrawi.According to a HCST statement, the fund will contribute, under the agreement, an amount of JD22,800 to support implementation of the project aimed at increasing competitiveness of Jordanian food industries by improving their quality and ensuring their "ideal" specifications through applied scientific research.Rifai said the fund represents a bridge for partnership and networking among Jordan's research institutions and industrial sectors.He also stressed HCST's "unrelenting" endeavor to support scientific research and innovation to serve Jordan's national industry and enhance researchers' capabilities in promoting their research commercially, which reflects "positively" on strength and vitality of the Kingdom's economy.Meanwhile, the fund's director, Reema Ras, said the project is part of a number of its enterprises, implemented in cooperation with Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply to provide food security, with a budget of JD200,000.