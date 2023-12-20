Gov't Performance Follow-Up Agency Chief Congratulates Amir On Ascending To Office

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- The President of Government Performance Follow-Up Agency Sheikh Ahmad Al-Mishal A-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Wednesday on behalf of his staff a cable of congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on taking the constitutional oath and becoming the 17th ruler of the State of Kuwait.
Sheikh Ahmad Al-Mishal wished His Highness the Amir good health and further success in leading Kuwait into a much prosperous and promising future. (end)
