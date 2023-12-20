Cambodia Congratulates Kuwait Amir On Assuming Office

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a congratulatory cable from Cambodia King Norodom Sihamoni, expressing his congratulations to His Highness on ascending to office. In return, His Highness the Amir sent a cable to the King expressing his utmost appreciation for the kind words and heartfelt sentiments. (end) mb

