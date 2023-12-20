Sultan Of Oman Congratulates Kuwait Amir On Ascending Office

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a congratulatory cable from the Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik, expressing his congratulations on ascending to office. In his cable, the Sultan expressed great wishes, good health, and prosperity to the State of Kuwait. In return, His Highness the Amir sent a cable to the Sultan expressing his utmost appreciation for the kind words and heartfelt sentiments. (end) mb

