Information Min. Congratulates Amir On Ascending To Office

KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- Minister of Information and Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi Wednesday congratulated His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on ascending to office.

Al-Mutairi, in a statement to KUNA, said His Highness the Amir's career was full of achievements and his wisdom would contribute to the further development of the nation.

He said guidance of His Highness the Amir would contribute to bright future and prosperity. (end)

