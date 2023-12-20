               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Information Min. Congratulates Amir On Ascending To Office


12/20/2023 9:38:06 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- Minister of Information and Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi Wednesday congratulated His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on ascending to office.
Al-Mutairi, in a statement to KUNA, said His Highness the Amir's career was full of achievements and his wisdom would contribute to the further development of the nation.
He said guidance of His Highness the Amir would contribute to bright future and prosperity. (end)
shd


MENAFN20122023000071011013ID1107634120

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search