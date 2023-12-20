Livgastro Advances GI Care In Kolkata With Technology And Integrative Medicine

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, India - December 20, 2023 - Livgastro, a premier gastroenterology and hepatology center in Kolkata, announces its mission to deliver high-quality digestive and liver care through cutting-edge technology, integrative medicine, and compassionate service. Founded by renowned gastroenterologist Dr. Vijay Kumar Rai, Livgastro provides comprehensive GI and liver treatment under one roof.
"At Livgastro, we aim to accurately diagnose and effectively treat digestive and hepatic conditions while also promoting patient wellbeing through a holistic approach," said Dr. Rai. "With advanced diagnostic tools, minimally invasive treatments, and integrative therapies, we can make a world of difference for those suffering from gastrointestinal and liver issues."
State-of-the-Art Technology for Targeted Care
Leveraging the latest endoscopes, fibroscans, and imaging facilities, Livgastro offers precise detection of conditions like IBD, cirrhosis, and pancreatic disease. Minimally invasive capsule endoscopy, ERCP, and other procedures promote faster healing.
Focus on Integrative Healing
Recognizing that health encompasses more than just the physical, Livgastro provides evidence-based complementary treatments like nutrition counseling, yoga, and acupuncture alongside conventional medical care. This fosters well-rounded healing.
Patient-First Care and Communication
With a warm, welcoming environment and dedication to educating and empowering patients, Livgastro's expert team delivers personalized GI and liver care tailored to each person's needs.
"We believe quality treatment addresses both medical issues and overall wellbeing through open communication and integrative care," added Dr. Rai. "Our goal is to help patients actively participate in achieving optimal digestive and liver health."
To learn more about Livgastro's revolutionary gastrointestinal and hepatology care, visit or call 9369120028 to schedule a consultation.
