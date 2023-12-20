Farmart Ranked Among The Top 5 Fastest Growing Tech Companies In Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2023

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 18th December 2023 - FarMart, a leading global food supply platform, proudly announces its exceptional placement in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2023. The company\'s ranking among India\'s top 50 fastest-growing IT enterprises highlights its sustained growth and ground-breaking innovation over the last eight years.



FarMart\'s successive achievement in securing a prominent position in this year\'s Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India after ranking #1 in fastest growing company in Deloitte Tech Fast 50 2022 is a testament to the company\'s unwavering commitment to innovation, resilience and delivery of unparalleled value within the swiftly evolving technological landscape.



Alekh Sanghera, Co-founder and CEO of FarMart, expressed elation at this achievement, remarking, \"Ranking top 5 in the prestigious Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India, for two consecutive years is a testament to our relentless pursuit of pioneering innovation within the food-tech domain. This recognition mirrors the dedication and innovative solutions our exceptional team has contributed to building a robust food economy. This accolade inspires us to persist in pushing technological boundaries, delivering impactful solutions, and shaping a progressive future in an age-old industry.\"



Peeyush Vaish, Partner and TMT Industry Leader, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, commended FarMart\'s exceptional performance, stating, â€œMaking the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India ranking is a testament to a companyâ€TMs commitment to technology. With its work in agri and food tech, FarMart has proven that its leadership has the vision, determination, and ability to adapt and grow in a fast-changing environment.â€



The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India program stands as a testament to recognizing and celebrating the most dynamic technology companies in India, honouring their innovative contributions that drive advancements within the industry. FarMart remains committed to leveraging cutting-edge technology, delivering transformative solutions, and fostering further growth in the realm of intelligent food supply networks.





