Ensurge Micropower ASA - Disclosure Of Large Shareholdings

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This disclosure is sent on behalf of a certain large shareholder in Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company").

Reference is made to the announcement made by the Company on 17 December 2023 regarding issuance of 125,000,000 new shares in connection with the Subsequent Offering in the Company.

Robert Napier Keith discloses the following information pursuant to Section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the Securities Trading Act Regulations.

Upon registration of the above-mentioned share issuance in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises and subsequent delivery of shares, the shareholding of Robert Napier Keith will represent 14.26% of the Company's total number of outstanding shares, holding a total of 350,711,353 shares in the Company.

The disclosure obligation was triggered by Robert Napier Keith crossing below the 15% threshold of total number of voting rights and shares in Ensurge Micropower ASA.