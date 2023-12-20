Life Story AI: Simplifying Family History Preservation In A Book Thanks To AI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Life Story AI launches an innovative way to preserve family stories, making it an orignal Christmas present for loved ones

- Chaïb Martinez, Co-founder of Life-StoryPARIS, FRANCE, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Just days before the festive season, the Life Story AI application opens to the public, marking an innovative step in preserving family stories in tangible paper book.Central to this technology is Lisa, an Artificial Intelligence created to serve as a personal biographer. This AI assists parents and grandparents in telling life stories, thereby aiding in the preservation of precious family memories.Ease of use is a key feature of Life Story AI. Parents and grandparents iare only required to reminisce and share their narratives, responding orally to personalized questions from Lisa.This process eliminates the need for typing and the stress associated with book writing - Lisa efficiently handles corrections and notes, ensuring a reader-friendly style. The next step involves customizing the book with a chosen cover image and a selection of photos, resulting in a 250-page book.Differing from traditional, labor-intensive biography projects, Life Story AI provides a streamlined and user-friendly experience. Options include conducting an interview through the app with Lisa's assistance or installing the app on a family member's phone for autonomous use.Life Story AI is positioned as a original gift for all mothers, grandmothers and grandfathers, offering them the opportunity to share their heritage and family history in a unique and innovative way.As a consumer application of Artificial Intelligence, Life Story AI aims to enable all families to preserve their history, not in a photo album, but in a real book with chapters, a beginning and an end.This service is offered at a rate twenty times lower than that of a professional biographer, which is less than the cost of a single hour of 'traditional' interviewing.In these books, enabled by AI, readers might discover anecdotes such as a grandmother's childhood aspirations, her first job, the events surrounding a mother's birth, or the origins of family traditions.For more information, please visit

