Is Cosmic Cha Cha By Leaders Of The Free World The Best Record Of The Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Debut Single Cosmic Cha Cha by Leaders Of The Free World Out Now On All Platforms

Track Title: Cosmic Cha Cha Genre: Electronic Launch Date: 12th December 2023 ISRC Code: GBMA22329509

LONDON , UK, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Sometimes something very special comes through Radio Pluggers and this is no exception. Already being pick up by 100's of radio networks worldwide they seem to be in prime position for a 2024 breakthrough.Leaders of the Free World are creating new sounds for a better world. Their debut single Cosmic Cha Cha was released on the 12th December 2023. It's a track to crank up in the car or bubble bath and enjoy ferocious beats, good vibes and 100% positive energy.A much anticipated album is in the making and is planned for release early 2024, but for now, it's all about the Cha Cha.Radio Pluggers has been lucky enough to be able to have a sneak listen to some of the album tracks and with songs like Cosmic Cha Cha & their next release Riding High, we are sure 2024 is going to be massive for them.We asked the band if their was anything they wished to say here's what they said... Leaders of the Free World want to wish you a Merry Christmas and a positive and joyful 2024. Much love and God bless.Contact Leaders of the Free World at ... and please mention Radio Pluggers!

Jessica Stevens

Radio Pluggers

+44 7552531612

email us here