Buy From A Black Woman Names 2024 A Black Woman Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting Black Women Business Owners is turning 2024 into a call to action for all partners.

- Nikki PorcherATLANTA, GA, USA, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Buy From a Black Woman, an award-winning nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and promoting Black Women Business Owners, is proud to announce the launch of their B2B initiative, A Black Woman Year . The campaign aims to empower and uplift Black Women by exclusively engaging with Black Women vendors and businesses that actively support Black Women-Owned Businesses in order to foster the type of economic growth that leads to lasting change.“In 2022, many corporations spoke out on how they were going to help address economic inequality in Black Communities, however, as we see a decline in partner dollars, lawsuits against grassroots organizations that are helping Black businesses, and the discontinuation of the diversity and inclusion initiatives that were so vital in 2020, these pledges seem to have fallen to the wayside,” says Nikki Porcher, founder of Buy From A Black Woman.“As a leader in this space, we have a responsibility to ensure that we do not go backwards and that the economic empowerment that comes from Black Women, Black Businesses and Black Communities is not forgotten. So through A Black Woman Year we're calling corporations, organizations and other businesses to actively participate in building a more equitable and inclusive economic landscape with us,” explains Nikki.Starting Jan, 1, 2024, Buy From A Black Woman will focus on using only goods and services that are provided by Black Women-Owned Businesses. This includes companies that work directly with Black Women Business Owners and that provide them with financial backing, along with other resources to grow and scale their businesses.A Black Woman Year marks a significant milestone in the mission of Buy From A Black Woman, after a record year of driving $2.7 million+ into the Black Community; amplifying the visibility and accessibility of 600+ Black Women Business Owners by placing them in front of 4,000 consumers a month through the Buy From A Black Woman Business Directory; and bringing almost 700 people in 14 states across the country together to celebrate and buy from Black Women.Throughout A Black Woman Year, Buy From a Black Woman will actively seek partnerships with corporations that share the commitment to supporting and uplifting Black Women-Owned Businesses, feature signature programs that create opportunities for entrepreneurs, and invites individuals, businesses, and organizations to join the movement by actively engaging with and supporting Black Women-Owned Businesses.By participating, supporters will contribute to the larger narrative of economic empowerment, equality and progress. For more information about A Black Woman Year or to partner with Buy From A Black Woman, please visit BuyFromABlackWoman .About Buy From A Black WomanBuy From A Black Woman ensures that Black Women have the tools and resources they need to be successful. Through educational programs, an online directory, and financial support, this trusted resource for Black Women in business across the country and around the globe is quickly becoming the largest community of Black Women Business Owners.Founded in 2016 by Nikki Porcher, Buy From A Black Woman is a 501(c)3 that empowers, educates, and inspires Black Women Business Owners and the people who support them. When you support a Black Woman Business Owner, you support a whole community.###

Nikki Porcher

Buy From A Black Woman

+1 480-420-6810

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other