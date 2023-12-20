Data Loss Prevention Market 2024-2033: Size, Drivers, Trends, Competitors - Global Forecast Insights

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company's Data Loss Prevention Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

The data loss prevention market is the focus of The Business Research Company's“Data Loss Prevention Global Market Report 2024, providing comprehensive coverage of the market. According to TBRC's market forecast, the data loss prevention market size is anticipated to achieve $7.6 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.1%.

The expansion in the data loss preventionmarket is attributed to the rise in data breach incidents. North America region is anticipated to possess the largest share in the data loss prevention market. Key players in the data loss prevention market comprise Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Cisco Systems Inc., Broadcom Inc., SAP SE, BAE Systems PLC, Thales Group, VMware Inc., Fortinet.

Data Loss Prevention Market Segments

.By Service: Managed Security Services, Training And Education, Consulting, System Integration And Installation, Threat And Risk Assessment

.By Solution: Network Data Loss Prevention, Endpoint Data Loss Prevention, Datacenter Or Storage-Based Data Loss Prevention

.By Deployment: On-Premises, Cloud-Based

.By End-User Industry: Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunication, Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail And Logistics, Other End-User Industries

.By Geography: The global data loss preventionmarketis segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data loss prevention (DLP) is a collection of protocols, methods and processes created to stop sensitive data from being lost, misused, or accessed by unauthorized people. Data loss prevention (DLP) is utilized within a company to stop sensitive data from being lost, misused, or accessed by unauthorized parties.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Data Loss Prevention Market TrendsAnd Strategies

4. Data Loss Prevention Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Data Loss Prevention Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

