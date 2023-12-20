Husband And Wife Entrepreneurs Sell Crust Club Startup To National Crumbl Cookies Chain

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Peachie's specialized paper ensures recipes remain in pristine condition even in the midst of kitchen chaos.

Couple announces pre-launch of innovative new epicurean venture

- Valerie Kukahiko, Co-Founder of PeachieSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a strategic move that marks the end of an era and the beginning of a new culinary adventure, husband-and-wife entrepreneurs Tyler and Valerie Kukahiko announce the sale of their popular Crust Club business to national chain, Crumbl Cookies. This transition prompted the launch of the couple's next startup, Peachie , a revolutionary concept in the recipe space.Valerie Kukahiko built her culinary reputation as a food blogger and transformed her passion into Crust Club, a successful Utah-based venture. Fueled by a mission to provide fresh, ready-to-take-home meals, Crust Club quickly gained popularity through word-of-mouth and evolved into thriving brick-and mortar locations.As the Kukahikos were on the verge of franchising Crust Club, an opportunity arose with Crumbl Cookies, the nation's fastest-growing gourmet cookie company. Recognizing the incredible potential of Crust Club, Crumbl proposed acquiring the business under its umbrella of growing restaurant franchises.“Crust Club was our baby and we loved every minute of developing a business that provided delicious homemade meal options for busy families,” said Valerie Kukahiko, Founder of Crust Club and Co-Founder of Peachie.“Tyler and I are entrepreneurs by heart and we knew that selling Crust Club was the right decision to open doors for new ventures that will have a positive impact on the cooking space.”Valerie Kukahiko remained a strategic partner with Crumbl during the initial transitional period. Following this period, the couple has been actively pursuing the launch of their latest brainchild, Peachie.Peachie is positioned to revolutionize the way people organize, use, and share their favorite recipes. In response to the common preference for physical recipes over digital platforms, Peachie allows users to upload all their favorite recipes and create custom, beautifully designed recipe binders by utilizing powerful AI tools that do all the work of formatting recipes into customizable designs. The binders mimic the look and feel of high-quality recipe books while offering practical advantages.“What sets Peachie apart is its use of specialized synthetic paper that is waterproof, tearproof and stainproof,” said Tyler Kukahiko, Co-Founder of Peachie.“This material ensures that recipes remain in pristine condition even in the midst of kitchen chaos and our online platform provides a space to collect, store, and catalog most-loved recipes in one location. No more searching through every online platform for saved recipes, checking binders for recipes jotted down on notecards, or storing a collection of cookbooks that only have one or two utilized recipes.”Peachie combines culinary creativity, convenience, and durability as a unique solution for foodie enthusiasts and home cooks nationwide. Peachie's official launch is scheduled for February 2024. For media inquiries or more information, please contact Nicole Allen, Allen Public Relations, at ... or 801.884.3443.

