Liz Hale, CEO Of MPLT Healthcare, Named President-Elect Of NALTO®

Liz Hale, President of MPLT Healthcare

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations® (NALTO®) has named Liz Hale, CEO of MPLT Healthcare , the next President-Elect of NALTO®'s Board of Directors. As a member of the Board of Directors since March 2020, Ms. Hale currently serves as the Chair of NALTO®'s Credentialing Committee as well as holding a seat on both the Conference and Legislative committees.“I am thrilled to welcome Liz Hale as the newly appointed President-Elect of NALTO®," said Jarin Dana, President of NALTO®. "Her leadership at MPLT Healthcare and dedication to advancing the locum tenens industry make her an ideal choice for this position. Liz's vision and commitment to excellence will undoubtedly contribute to the continued growth and success of NALTO®.”As President-Elect, Ms. Hale will be well positioned to help guide the temporary healthcare staffing industry in establishing sound business practices, enforcing ethical standards, and providing shared resources for staffing agencies across the country.Liz Hale commented,“Serving on the NALTO® Board of Directors is a true privilege, and I couldn't be more excited to continue working alongside Jarin Dana and this remarkable team of industry experts in a new capacity, while we continue to build upon NALTO®'s already strong foundation.”Jay Mays, Chairman of the Board and Co-Founder of MPLT Healthcare, commented,“Liz has been an invaluable asset to our organization since day one, and I have every confidence that she's making exceptional contributions at NALTO® as well. I take immense pride in her achievements and extend my heartfelt congratulations on her well-deserved role as President-Elect. I'm looking forward to witnessing her ongoing achievements and contributions to the locum tenens staffing industry.”Learn more about NALTO®'s Board of Directors here.About MPLT HealthcareWith years of healthcare and physician staffing experience, MPLT Healthcare has the knowledge, resources and proven industry commitment to help facilities meet the increasing demands of today's rapidly changing healthcare landscape. We specialize in placing highly qualified physicians and advanced practice clinicians in locum, locum-to-perm and direct hire staff positions. We will always be people helping people as we strive to earn the long-term loyalty of our clients, providers and employees through our dedication to selfless service, a relentless focus on quality, and a culture of excellence. Learn more about us at mplthealthcare.About The National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations®The National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations® (NALTO®) is the only professional association of temporary physician staffing firms committed to a code of ethics and to maintaining the highest industry standards. For more information on the National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations (NALTO®), please visit NALTO .

