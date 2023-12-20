What West Is Doing Has Nothing To Do With Normalizing Azerbaijan-Armenia Relations, Russian MFA Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. What the West is
doing has nothing to do with normalization of relations between
Azerbaijan and Armenia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria
Zakharova said during a weekly briefing, Trend reports.
She made a comment on the appearance and then removal of Armenia
and Azerbaijan from the list of countries that supported the EU
decision to extend the European Magnitsky List for three years,
until December 8, 2026.
"In the initial version, Azerbaijan and Armenia appeared on the
list of third countries. However, after some time they miraculously
disappeared from it. Of course, in my opinion, this question should
be addressed to Brussels, because this is really some kind of
magic. There are different versions of their documents. As far as
our assessment is concerned, all of Brussels' efforts to make its
anti-Russian restrictions look like compliance with international
norms by pulling third countries into its sanction measures by any
means necessary is an empty, unconstructive and futile endeavor.
Unilateral restrictive measures of the EU, taken in circumvention
of the UN Security Council, are a gross violation of international
law," she said.
Zakharova noted that the history with the appearance and then
disappearance of Azerbaijan and Armenia from the list of countries
supporting the EU's human rights sanctions is a vivid example of
neocolonial thinking in Brussels' policy and of what the Western
community directly wants from getting involved in the process of
settling relations between the countries.
"The only goal and objective is in no way related to the
settlement and normalization of relations between Armenia and
Azerbaijan, the settlement of the consequences of the long crisis.
And this is only a desire to once again take some anti-Russian
stance," she added.
According to her, by trying to force Russia's neighbors to
follow the sanctioned, including anti-Russian course, the EU is
simply doing everything it can, including outright forgery.
