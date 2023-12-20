               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Visit Girmizi Bazar Settlement In Khojavand District (PHOTO)


12/20/2023 9:31:50 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. On December 20, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva made a trip to the Khojavand district, Trend reports.

The head of state and the First Lady visited the Girmizi Bazar settlement of the district.

The settlement was occupied by the Armenian armed forces in 1992. On September 19-20 of this year, the Girmizi Bazar settlement was cleared of separatists as a result of the anti-terrorist measures carried out by the Azerbaijani Army in Karabakh.

