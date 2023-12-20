Russia Expects Armenian PM To Visit St. Petersburg - MFA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Russia is
expecting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to visit St.
Petersburg, Spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria
Zakharova said during a weekly briefing, Trend reports.
“We proceed from the fact that Pashinyan will take advantage of
the invitation of the president of Russia and arrive on December
25-26 in St. Petersburg to take part in the meeting of the Supreme
Eurasian Economic Council and in the traditional pre-New Year
meeting of the heads of state of the CIS member states,” she
noted.
Zakharova pointed out that Russia's position on all aspects of
the Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization has been repeatedly and in
detail stated by both the president and the foreign minister.
She emphasized that Russia is always ready to resolve all issues
with Yerevan in a calm, professional and partnership manner.
