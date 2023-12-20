President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Visit Chinar Sacred Place Monument Complex

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited the village of Shikh Dursun in the Khojavand district, Trend reports.

The head of state and the First Lady viewed the "Chinar sacred place" monument complex in the village.

The village of Shikh Dursun, located within the administrative territory of the settlement of Qirmizi Bazar was occupied by the Armenian armed forces on October 2, 1992. The liberation of the village from separatists occurred through local anti-terrorism measures carried out by the Azerbaijani Army in Karabakh on September 19-20, 2023.