President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Visit Chinar Sacred Place Monument Complex

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva
have visited the village of Shikh Dursun in the Khojavand district,
Trend reports.
The head of state and the First Lady viewed the "Chinar sacred
place" monument complex in the village.
The village of Shikh Dursun, located within the administrative
territory of the settlement of Qirmizi Bazar was occupied by the
Armenian armed forces on October 2, 1992. The liberation of the
village from separatists occurred through local anti-terrorism
measures carried out by the Azerbaijani Army in Karabakh on
September 19-20, 2023.
