               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Finalizing Preparatory Work For Karabakh - MOIK Game At Khankendi Stadium


12/20/2023 9:31:34 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Preparatory work for the "Karabakh-MOIK" soccer game is being finalized at the stadium in Azerbaijan's Khankendi, Trend reports.

The installation of new seats has already been completed at the stadium.

One of the back stands behind the gate reads "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" in large letters, while the other reads "Khankendi".

New photos from the stadium in Khankendi were circulated in social networks.

The game will be the 1/8 finals game of Azerbaijan Cup. The teams will lock horns on December 21 at 14:00 (GMT+4) at the stadium in Khankendi.

















MENAFN20122023000187011040ID1107634066

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search