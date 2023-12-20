Azerbaijan Finalizing Preparatory Work For Karabakh - MOIK Game At Khankendi Stadium

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Preparatory work
for the "Karabakh-MOIK" soccer game is being finalized at the
stadium in Azerbaijan's Khankendi, Trend reports.
The installation of new seats has already been completed at the
stadium.
One of the back stands behind the gate reads "Karabakh is
Azerbaijan!" in large letters, while the other reads
"Khankendi".
New photos from the stadium in Khankendi were circulated in
social networks.
The game will be the 1/8 finals game of Azerbaijan Cup. The
teams will lock horns on December 21 at 14:00 (GMT+4) at the
stadium in Khankendi.
