Azerbaijan Introduces Big Discounts On Railway Transportation For Turkish Carriers

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Azerbaijan has
introduced significant discounts on railway transportation for
Turkish carriers, the country's Prime Minister Ali Asadov said
during a meeting with the Vice President of Türkiye Cevdet Yilmaz,
who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
It was noted that the implementation of the Kars-Nakhchivan
railway project is crucial for establishing direct railway
communication between the main part of Azerbaijan and Türkiye.
In this regard, the importance of the memorandum of
understanding signed by the presidents of both countries in
September of this year was emphasized.
The parties highlighted the significance of cooperation in
environmental protection and in combating climate change.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and
President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed
the "Protocol of Intent on the Kars-Nakhchivan Railway Project
between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Türkiye" on
September 25.
The Kars-Nakhchivan railway will be put into operation within
five years. The new transport project provides for the construction
of a railway line with a length of 224 kilometers.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN20122023000187011040ID1107634065
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.