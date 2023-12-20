Uzbekistan, Qatar To Set Up Joint Intergovernmental Commission In 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 20. Uzbekistan
and Qatar will organize the first meetings of the Intergovernmental
Commission in 2024 in February 2024 in Doha, Trend reports.
The news followed a meeting between President of Uzbekistan
Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al
Thani in Tashkent.
During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of further
strengthening political dialogue, expanding trade, economic,
investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two
countries.
The heads of states acknowledged the ongoing robust interactions
and exchanges across various echelons. In 2023, diplomatic missions
have been established in the cities of Tashkent and Doha,
underscoring a commitment to diplomatic ties.
Special attention is paid to the promotion of new joint
investment projects, in particular in the fields of "green" energy,
industry, agriculture, infrastructure development, banking and
financial sector, education, healthcare, and tourism.
Meanwhile, in June 2023, as a result of the visit of the Emir of
Qatar to Samarkand, the countries reached an agreement on the
participation of leading Qatari companies in the implementation of
investment projects in Uzbekistan with a total value of $12
billion.
In 2022, trade turnover between our countries amounted to $4.8
million.
