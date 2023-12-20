Russia's Space Comms Center, Military Unit Hit In Crimea - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December 20, two strikes affected Russian military units in the temporarily occupied Crimea, as a result of which a Russian border guard was injured and equipment was damaged, including a satellite antenna.

This was reported by the ASTRA Telegram channel with reference to sources on the ground, Ukrinform saw.

"The first attack took place around 4:00 on December 20 in Alushta. At least three hits were recorded on the territory of FSB unit 28735, which, according to open data, is located in the village of Soniachnohirske near Alushta. The unmanned aerial vehicles were involved. A Russian border guard was wounded, and the satellite antenna was damaged," the report reads.

According to mass media, the second attack was carried out by Storm Shadow missiles at 5:00, targeting the remote space communication center in the village of Vityne, Saky district. The full name of the facility is the 40th Separate Command and Measurement Complex, which is part of the Titov Main Test Space Center of Russia's Aerospace Force (military unit 81415).

"At least two hits were recorded on the center's premises. A military equipment unit sustained damage," journalists note.

As reported, Crimea partisans exposed the location of Russian military equipment warehouse in the Saky district.