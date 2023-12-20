Ukraine Receives €150 Million From EU For Reconstruction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Finance.

"Grant funding will help to ensure priority measures to restore critical facilities affected by the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, including transport infrastructure, utilities and services, social infrastructure and residential premises," said Minister of Finance of Ukraine Sergii Marchenko.

The Ministry of Finance notes that the second tranche of EUR 100 million is expected in the first quarter of 2024. The funds will be used to finance both recovery measures and support small farms and other agricultural producers.

As reported, since the beginning of 2023, Ukraine has received almost USD 37.4 billion in international assistance, of which more than USD 4.7 billion was received in October-November.