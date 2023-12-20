Azerbaijan Energy Ministry Holds Regular Board Meeting

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nigar Hasanova Read more

The regular board meeting was held under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, with the participation of board members, representatives of structural units of the ministry, and subordinate institutions, Azernews reports.

The Ministry informed that the chairman made a speech and said that important measures for the future development of the energy sector have been envisioned in accordance with the national priorities set by President Ilham Aliyev, the Socio-Economic Development Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2022-2026, and stressed the importance of timely and efficient execution of measures.

Then, following the agenda of the meeting, reports were heard on the implementation status of the measures that the Energy Ministry had identified as the main executive in the strategy. In the reports presented by the representatives of the relevant structural units of the Ministry, the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources, and the Agency for the Regulation of Energy Issues, the work done on the tasks that will expire in 2023 has been brought to attention. The achieved results and plans for the next years were discussed.

At the meeting, the draft of the Work Plan of the Board of the Energy Ministry for 2024 was reviewed, and a decision was made to approve the Work Plan.

In the end, the chairman of the board gave relevant instructions about the measures planned for the next year, the tasks ahead, and the necessary steps to ensure their prompt implementation.