Azerbaijan Energy Ministry Holds Regular Board Meeting

The regular board meeting was held under the chairmanship of
Azerbaijan Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, with the participation
of board members, representatives of structural units of the
ministry, and subordinate institutions, Azernews reports.
The Ministry informed that the chairman made a speech and said
that important measures for the future development of the energy
sector have been envisioned in accordance with the national
priorities set by President Ilham Aliyev, the Socio-Economic
Development Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2022-2026,
and stressed the importance of timely and efficient execution of
measures.
Then, following the agenda of the meeting, reports were heard on
the implementation status of the measures that the Energy Ministry
had identified as the main executive in the strategy. In the
reports presented by the representatives of the relevant structural
units of the Ministry, the State Agency for Renewable Energy
Sources, and the Agency for the Regulation of Energy Issues, the
work done on the tasks that will expire in 2023 has been brought to
attention. The achieved results and plans for the next years were
discussed.
At the meeting, the draft of the Work Plan of the Board of the
Energy Ministry for 2024 was reviewed, and a decision was made to
approve the Work Plan.
In the end, the chairman of the board gave relevant instructions
about the measures planned for the next year, the tasks ahead, and
the necessary steps to ensure their prompt implementation.
