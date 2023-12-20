President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Visit Girmizi Bazar Village In Khojavand District

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On December 20, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First
Lady Mehriban Aliyeva made a trip to the Khojavand district.
The head of state and the First Lady visited the Girmizi Bazar
settlement of the district.
The settlement was occupied by the Armenian armed forces in
1992. On September 19-20 of this year, the Girmizi Bazar settlement
was cleared of separatists as a result of the anti-terrorist
measures carried out by the Azerbaijani Army in Karabakh.
