Domestic Violence Legislation To Be Amended In Azerbaijani Parliament Soon

The issue of amending the current legislation on domestic
violence will soon be discussed in the Azerbaijani parliament, Azernews reports.
Sevil Mikayilova, MP of the Milli Majlis and member of the
Family, Women's, and Children's Affairs Committee, said this at the
event on the results of the II All-Republic Blogger contest
dedicated to the most active blogger on the promotion of family
values and women's and children's rights.
At the same time, the deputy emphasised that changing the laws
is not enough and that there is a need for propaganda in this
area.
According to her, our legislation is quite adequate against the
background of intensifying the fight against situations that erode
family values, violate gender equality in our society in one way or
another, and trample on the rights of children and women.
"We improve our legislation in almost every session of the
parliament. We also tighten the laws in accordance with the social
orders of society. Every year, when we listen to the report of the
State Committee on Family, Women, and Children's Problems, we see
how the laws work in this area. There are stereotypes that laws are
not enough to explain it as a ban," the MP said.
