Domestic Violence Legislation To Be Amended In Azerbaijani Parliament Soon

The issue of amending the current legislation on domestic violence will soon be discussed in the Azerbaijani parliament, Azernews reports.

Sevil Mikayilova, MP of the Milli Majlis and member of the Family, Women's, and Children's Affairs Committee, said this at the event on the results of the II All-Republic Blogger contest dedicated to the most active blogger on the promotion of family values and women's and children's rights.

At the same time, the deputy emphasised that changing the laws is not enough and that there is a need for propaganda in this area.

According to her, our legislation is quite adequate against the background of intensifying the fight against situations that erode family values, violate gender equality in our society in one way or another, and trample on the rights of children and women.

"We improve our legislation in almost every session of the parliament. We also tighten the laws in accordance with the social orders of society. Every year, when we listen to the report of the State Committee on Family, Women, and Children's Problems, we see how the laws work in this area. There are stereotypes that laws are not enough to explain it as a ban," the MP said.