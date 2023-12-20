Travelnursesource Announces Spring Scholarship Winner

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) LANCASTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2023 / We are thrilled to announce that Stephanie Nwegbu has been chosen as the TravelNurseSource Spring 2024 Scholarship recipient. Stephanie is a nursing student at Baylor University's Louise Herrington School of Nursing.

Stephanie demonstrated exceptional dedication and perseverance in her pursuit of serving others, even in the face of challenges.

As a leading platform for nurses seeking travel assignments, TravelNurseSource is proud to support the next generation of nurses through this scholarship opportunity.

Our primary goal is to enable passionate professionals like Stephanie to succeed in the nursing field with the resources and support needed to provide exceptional patient care.

Stephanie's remarkable dedication to giving back to her community and providing care to underrepresented populations deeply resonates with our organizational values. She embodies the future of healthcare, characterized by compassion and an unyielding drive to make a difference.

"I admire the braveness and commitment it takes to put someone else's life ahead of yours to ensure they could continue living a quality life," Stephanie wrote. "The fulfillment and satisfaction I get from serving others further confirmed my calling to become a nurse."

Join us in congratulating Stephanie on this well-deserved accomplishment. We extend our best wishes for her ongoing success in her academic and professional pursuits. Please visit our website to learn more about the TravelNurseSource scholarship program or our services.

TravelNurseSource is a travel healthcare recruitment platform owned by TrackFive that helps agencies find the right travel nurses for their open assignments. Their expertise in the travel nursing recruitment industry offers a competitive advantage to agencies looking to surpass their recruitment objectives. Visit TravelNurseSource for more information.

